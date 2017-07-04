Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Throws sim game
Harvey (elbow) threw a two-inning simulated game Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
He has not yet returned to game action, and while he is technically on the 7-day DL at High-A Frederick, Harvey is expected to rehab in rookie league games before coming off the DL.
More News
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: To start in rookie ball•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Completes full mound session•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Getting back on mound Friday•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Throws off flat ground•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Moving along well in recovery•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Could pitch in game by July•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...