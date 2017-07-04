Harvey (elbow) threw a two-inning simulated game Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He has not yet returned to game action, and while he is technically on the 7-day DL at High-A Frederick, Harvey is expected to rehab in rookie league games before coming off the DL.

