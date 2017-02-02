Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Will miss most of 2017 season
Harvey won't pitch at all until the instructional league begins in September, Keith Law of ESPN reports.
The injury-prone right-hander will miss most of 2017 after having Tommy John last year. He sat out all of the 2015 season with two different injuries -- a fractured fibula thanks to a comeback shot in spring training, followed by a flexor mass strain later in the year. The Orioles' No 7 prospect came back briefly in 2016 before finally having surgery. Harvey has front-line stuff when healthy, but even in dynasty formats, the 22-year-old is a reach until he proves he can stay out of the trainer's room.
