Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Heads to bench Friday
Kim is not in the lineup Friday against the Friday against the Rays.
Kim is just 2-for-20 (.100) at the plate over his last eight games, so he'll get a second straight day off as he looks to clear his head. Joey Rickard will start in right field in his place.
