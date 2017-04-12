Kim is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Despite the Red Sox trotting righty knuckleballer Steven Wright out to the mound, manager Buck Showalter will keep Kim on the bench in favor of Trey Mancini. It's unclear if Mancini is going to move into a more prominent role, but as of now, Kim's absence seems to be more of an anomaly than anything.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories