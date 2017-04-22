Kim is out of the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox.

Kim has just one start and four total at-bats since April 16. Even with Seth Smith (hamstring) sidelined of late, Kim is still having a difficult time getting on the field. Craig Gentry and Trey Mancini appear to have an edge on Kim in left field with Smith on the shelf.

