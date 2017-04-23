Kim is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

Kim was curiously bypassed for a start Saturday with the Red Sox bringing a right-hander in Steven Wright to the hill, but it's less surprising that he's on the bench again Sunday with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for the home team. Craig Gentry will get the starting nod in left field and should continue to eat up most of the at-bats against left-handed pitching.