Kim is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

The Orioles have faced a spate of left-handed pitching in the early going, which has limited Kim to just five starts on the season. He'll be held out again Sunday with southpaw J.A. Happ pitching for the Jays, affording Craig Gentry another nod in left field.

