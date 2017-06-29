Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Out versus left-hander Thursday
Kim is not in Thursday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
With southpaw J.A. Happ on the mound for Toronto, Kim will get the day off in favor of Joey Rickard. Since June 18, Kim has only recorded two hits in 20 at-bats, but has steadily been the starting left fielder for Baltimore this season. Expect him to be back in the lineup Friday against right-hander Jacob Faria and the Rays.
