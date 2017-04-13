Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Sits for third day in a row
Kim is out of the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays.
This marks the third day in a row Kim will watch the game from the bench, although Thursday's absence isn't too surprising given that Francisco Liriano is toeing the rubber for Toronto. Craig Gentry will take over in left field for the evening.
