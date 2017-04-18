Kim is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Reds, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Although the Orioles are facing Bronson Arroyo, a righty, Kim will remain out of the lineup. Over the last seven games, Kim has appeared in just three and gone 2-for-8 at the plate. With Kim sitting out, Baltimore will deploy an outfield of Seth Smith, Adam Jones, and Mark Trumbo.

