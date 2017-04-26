Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Heads to bench Wednesday
Hardy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.
Hardy went hitless in each of his last three games, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Ryan Flaherty will pick up a start at shortstop in his stead.
