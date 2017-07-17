Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Heals one of two broken bones
Hardy's rib injury is fully healed, but he remains on the DL with a right wrist fracture, The Associated Press against Detroit.
That's one broken bone fixed, but now the shortstop will need to wait for a second to heal. Unfortunately for Hardy, clearing this hurdle doesn't mean he can get back to action any time soon. The 34-year-old is still at least a couple of weeks away from returning to baseball activity.
