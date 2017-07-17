Play

Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Heals one of two broken bones

Hardy's rib injury is fully healed, but he remains on the DL with a right wrist fracture, The Associated Press against Detroit.

That's one broken bone fixed, but now the shortstop will need to wait for a second to heal. Unfortunately for Hardy, clearing this hurdle doesn't mean he can get back to action any time soon. The 34-year-old is still at least a couple of weeks away from returning to baseball activity.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast