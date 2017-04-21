Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Keeps rolling away from home
Hardy went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI in Thursday's road victory over the Reds.
The shortstop has an affection for playing on the road early in the 2017 season. Hardy is slashing .323/.323/.516 through eight away games, compared to a .125/.176/.125 line at Camden Yards. He's boosted his average 81 points over the last seven games by going 10-for-28 (.357) with three doubles and a home run.
