Hardy went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and scored twice Sunday in Toronto.

The Orioles unloaded 15 hits in an 11-4 win over the struggling Jays, and Hardy didn't miss out on the action en route to raising his batting average 57 points. Entering the contest, the shortstop had just one extra-base hit (a home run) before driving a ground rule double to center field in the fifth inning and another to left field just one frame later. Hardy is now slashing .257/.278/.400, but his overall plate discipline (21.6 percent strikeout rate) through 37 plate appearances is an eyesore.