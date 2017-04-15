Hardy is not in the Orioles' starting lineup Saturday.

Ryan Flaherty will take over at shortstop, giving Hardy his first day off this season. It's been a rough start out of the gate for the 34-year-old, who is slashing .200/.226/.300 and ranking second on the team with eight strikeouts. Regardless, Hardy should continue seeing regular opportunities to improve.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories