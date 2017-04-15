Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Not in Saturday's lineup
Hardy is not in the Orioles' starting lineup Saturday.
Ryan Flaherty will take over at shortstop, giving Hardy his first day off this season. It's been a rough start out of the gate for the 34-year-old, who is slashing .200/.226/.300 and ranking second on the team with eight strikeouts. Regardless, Hardy should continue seeing regular opportunities to improve.
More News
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Struggling through early April•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Fully recovered from back injury•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Set for spring debut Monday•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Works out, could return soon•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Set for full baseball activities Friday•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: To start swinging bat Monday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...