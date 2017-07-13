Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Progressing from wrist and rib injury
Hardy (wrist, rib) has been progressing normally, and hopes to begin strength exercises by the end of the month, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Hardy continues on his lengthy road back from a wrist injury that has sidelined him since mid-June, which caused him to see a hand specialist during this All-Star break. If he starts exercising within the next two-and-a-half weeks, the shortstop could return by the middle of August, following an extended rehab assignment. There should be a more definitive timetable in the next couple weeks as the team will reevaluate Hardy and determine whether he is close to beginning fielding and batting work.
More News
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Won't resume activities until late July•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Tests reveal broken rib•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Placed on DL•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Out at least a month with fractured wrist•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: X-rays bring bad news•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Exits with wrist injury•
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...