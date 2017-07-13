Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Progressing from wrist and rib injury

Hardy (wrist, rib) has been progressing normally, and hopes to begin strength exercises by the end of the month, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Hardy continues on his lengthy road back from a wrist injury that has sidelined him since mid-June, which caused him to see a hand specialist during this All-Star break. If he starts exercising within the next two-and-a-half weeks, the shortstop could return by the middle of August, following an extended rehab assignment. There should be a more definitive timetable in the next couple weeks as the team will reevaluate Hardy and determine whether he is close to beginning fielding and batting work.