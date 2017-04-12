Hardy went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's affair with the Red Sox and is now hitting .105 (2-for-19) through his first six games of 2017.

Just a game removed from notching his first RBI and walk of the campaign, the O's shortstop went right back to looking awful at the plate. Hardy has been batting ninth in the order for all but one game, and despite staying strikeout-free for the first time all season Tuesday, the veteran owns an ugly 33.3 percent strikeout rate.