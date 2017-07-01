Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Tests reveal broken rib

Hardy (wrist) underwent additional tests after feeling pain in his side that confirmed a broken rib, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Hardy was originally placed on the disabled list with a right wrist fracture after getting hit by a pitch on June 17, but now he will have to recover from a broken rib as well. This injury seemingly stemmed from a collision with Trey Mancini during a series in New York about a week prior, but it shouldn't affect his timetable since the wrist will still need another month to heal.

