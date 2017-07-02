Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Won't resume baseball activities until late July

Hardy (wrist, rib) will be held out of baseball-related activities for at least three weeks, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

With Hardy recently diagnosed with a broken rib in addition to his fractured wrist, he'll rest up through the All-Star break before potentially kicking off the rehab process in earnest before the end of July. Since Hardy has been out since June 18, he would likely require an extended rehab assignment in the minors before being activated from the 10-day disabled list, but no definitive timetable for his recovery has been released. In the meantime, the Orioles will get by with Ruben Tejada as their primary shortstop, with Paul Janish serving as his top backup.