Garcia was designated for assignment Thursday, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.

The 24-year-old righty was taken off the 40-man roster to clear a spot for the newly acquired Damien Magnifico. Garcia does have some major league experience, notching a 4.25 ERA with 22 strikeouts over 29.2 innings in 2015, but he had not been up with the Orioles in the two years since. His experience as both a starter and as a reliever could help him garner some attention from clubs looking to add a potential long reliever to their organization.