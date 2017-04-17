Garcia cleared waivers and was outrighted to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Garcia was removed from the 40-man roster to clear room for Damien Magnifico, who was recently acquired in exchange for an International Signing Bonus Slot. He has some big league experience, though that came back in 2015 when he was kept on the Orioles' roster as a Rule 5 pick (4.25 ERA and 22:17 K:BB through 29.2 innings). The 24-year-old is still fairly young, but he'll have to improve on his combined 4.82 ERA across three seasons at Double-A if he wants to make it out of Bowie.