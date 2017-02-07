In preparation for this season, Garcia has been working out with Orioles' vice president Brady Anderson in California, Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Garcia spent most of the 2015 season with the Orioles, but never saw a big league mound last season. Over 123.2 innings (24 starts) with Double-A Bowie in 2016, Garcia went 6-10 with a 4.73 ERA and 1.54 WHIP -- both of which were his worst marks since 2012, his first full Single-A season. The right-hander had some good games, especially toward the end of the season, when he posted a 2.64 ERA over six August starts. Garcia is just 24-years-old -- the second youngest pitcher on the Orioles' 40-man roster -- and has the talent to develop into a big league starter. For those in dynasty formats, his development is worth monitoring this spring.