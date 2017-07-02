Orioles' Jason Wheeler: Traded to Orioles
Wheeler was traded to the Orioles on Sunday in exchange for international signing bonus pool money, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The practice of dealing bonus pool money for low-end talent is certainly flawed, but the Orioles don't have a significant scouting presence in Latin America, so at least they are getting something for that money. Wheeler had just been outrighted off the Dodgers' 40-man roster, and he will have a much better chance to earn an opportunity in the big leagues, whether as a starter or reliever, now that he is with Baltimore. He has posted a 5.37 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB in 53.2 innings spread across minor-league stops in the upper levels of the Dodgers and Twins systems this season.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...