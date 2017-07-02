Wheeler was traded to the Orioles on Sunday in exchange for international signing bonus pool money, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The practice of dealing bonus pool money for low-end talent is certainly flawed, but the Orioles don't have a significant scouting presence in Latin America, so at least they are getting something for that money. Wheeler had just been outrighted off the Dodgers' 40-man roster, and he will have a much better chance to earn an opportunity in the big leagues, whether as a starter or reliever, now that he is with Baltimore. He has posted a 5.37 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB in 53.2 innings spread across minor-league stops in the upper levels of the Dodgers and Twins systems this season.