Aquino is a candidate to start Friday or Saturday against the Red Sox, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.

He was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, presumably to serve as a long reliever on either Wednesday or Thursday, but if Alec Asher is used in that role instead, Aquino would presumably get a spot start either Friday or Saturday. He was scheduled to start Thursday at Triple-A, so he would be on extra rest. Aquino had a 4.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in nine innings (two starts) prior to his call-up.