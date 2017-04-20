Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Could start Saturday
Aquino remains an option to start Saturday against the Red Sox, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.
He was recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday to offer an extra arm out of the bullpen, but has not yet been used. The Orioles announced that Dylan Bundy will start on normal rest Friday, so it will either be Aquino or Alec Asher on the hill Saturday against Steven Wright. If either Aquino or Asher is used out of the bullpen Thursday or Friday, that should cement who will start Saturday. Neither is an intriguing fantasy option, but Asher would be slightly more interesting, as he has already logged a quality start in his lone outing in the big leagues this season.
