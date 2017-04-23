Aquino (1-0) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters over six innings during Saturday's win over Boston.

Holding the Red Sox to two runs is impressive, but this was also just Aquino's third start above Double-A, so keeping expectations in check is advised. He's likely earned another start and lines up to face the Yankees next week, which will be another tough matchup.

