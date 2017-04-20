Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Named starter for Saturday
Aquino was confirmed as Saturday's starter against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.
Aquino beat out Alec Asher to start for the Orioles on Saturday, as the two were both being considered for a spot start. The 24-year-old allowed five runs (four earned) while striking out 11 through nine innings (two starts) at Triple-A Norfolk before being recalled. It's unclear if he'll return to the bullpen or continue to serve as the Orioles' fifth starter while Chris Tillman (shoulder) is sidelined, but that should become clearer in the near future. Either way, he doesn't carry much fantasy intrigue.
