Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Recalled from Triple-A
Aquino was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
He was slated to start Thursday for Norfolk, but the Orioles needed an extra arm, so he will instead be available in long relief Wednesday. Tyler Wilson was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Could get spot start•
-
Orioles' Jayson Aquino: May start Saturday's game•
-
Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Impressing in race for rotation spot•
-
Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Will get starts for the Orioles this year•
-
Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Enters camp in race for rotation spot•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...