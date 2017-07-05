Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Recalled prior to Wednesday's start
Aquino was called up by the Orioles on Wednesday, and will make his second start of the season against the Brewers.
Aquino is taking the place of Chris Tillman, who was placed on paternity leave prior to Wednesday's contest. During three appearances with Baltimore this season, Aquino has given up eight earned runs off 10 hits and six walks in just eight innings on the mound. He will have his hands full against a hot Milwaukee offense for his second career start at the big-league level.
