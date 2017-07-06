Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Shipped back to minors following start
Aquino was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.
As has been the case numerous times this season, Aquino will head back to the minors now that his arm is unavailable for the coming days. He's made a number of spot starts for Baltimore this season, although with Chris Tillman (personal) nearing a return to the rotation, there may be limited opportunities for his services in the rotation for the foreseeable future. Infielder Johnny Giavotella will fill his roster spot.
