Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Strikes out seven in loss
Aquino (1-2) allowed four runs -- three earned -- on five hits in Milwaukee on Wednesday, though he struck out seven without a walk.
Aquino hadn't missed many bats in his prior MLB appearances this season, so those whiffs are a surprise. He's been a high-WHIP pitcher in the upper minors, and that doesn't offer a lot of hope for Aquino, who was only up for a spot start and will likely be sent down promptly.
