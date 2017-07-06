Aquino (1-2) allowed four runs -- three earned -- on five hits in Milwaukee on Wednesday, though he struck out seven without a walk.

Aquino hadn't missed many bats in his prior MLB appearances this season, so those whiffs are a surprise. He's been a high-WHIP pitcher in the upper minors, and that doesn't offer a lot of hope for Aquino, who was only up for a spot start and will likely be sent down promptly.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast