Aquino will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Aquino will step in to start for Chris Tillman, who is expected to be on placed on the paternity list prior to the contest. The 24-year-old held his own in a spot start earlier in the season for the Orioles -- allowing two runs over 6.1 innings -- but he struggled in a pair of relief appearances afterwards, which ultimately resulted in him returning to the minors. He owns a 4.46 ERA and 55:24 K:BB through 12 starts (66.2 innings) at Triple-A this season.