Bradley received an invitation to major league spring training Tuesday.

Baltimore claimed the former first-round draft pick back in October, and it seems like they want to see how he holds up against major leaguers even after outrighting him prior to the Rule 5 draft. Bradley's performance across five minor league seasons has been average at best, although his experience as both a starter and a reliever could help him garner some attention from the big league club over the spring if he performs well.