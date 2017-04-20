Orioles' Jesus Liranzo: Command demons continue to loom
Liranzo, in his first walk-free performance of the year, allowed one run on two hits over two innings in Tuesday's game with Double-A Bowie.
The 22-year-old prospect has struggled with his command in the Eastern League's early goings. Liranzo owns a 7:8 K:BB through seven innings (five games) to go alongside an ugly 2.14 WHIP. It was control problems that plagued the right-hander last season in Rookie level, too. The O's think highly of Liranzo, but he'll need to rid himself of the wildness before being considered for the big-league bullpen.
