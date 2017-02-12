Liranzo won't be on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, but he's on manager Buck Showalter's radar as a possible mid-season callup, MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles must think highly of the 21-year-old right-hander or they wouldn't have protected him in the Rule 5 draft. Liranzo appeared in 27 games combined for Single-A Delmarva and Double-A Bowie last season. He managed an impressive 1.87 ERA and 0.89 WHIP while holding opposing hitters to a .116 BAA over 53 innings. Liranzo also fanned 66 batters, but that was offset by 27 walks. For those in dynasty leagues, his development will be worth noting this spring.

