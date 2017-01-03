Orioles' Jesus Montero: Signs minor league contract with Orioles
Montero (suspension) agreed to a minor league contract with the Orioles on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The 27-year-old will provide organizational depth, but only after he serves a 50-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance. Any remaining optimism surrounding Montero has largely evaporated, as he's struggled at the major league level and is really just a DH-only type at this point (25 starts at first base with Triple-A Buffalo in 2016).
