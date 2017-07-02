Yacabonis was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Yacabonis will assume the bullpen spot of Alec Asher, who was optioned to Triple-A after allowing five runs in 1.2 innings during Saturday's game against the Rays. Though he had difficultly finding the strike zone in his first three big-league appearances in June, Yacabonis has been solid for Norfolk this season, turning in a 0.93 ERA and 0.99 WHIP while closing games for the team. He'll likely work in middle relief during his second stint with the Orioles.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories