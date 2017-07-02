Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Rejoins big club
Yacabonis was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Yacabonis will assume the bullpen spot of Alec Asher, who was optioned to Triple-A after allowing five runs in 1.2 innings during Saturday's game against the Rays. Though he had difficultly finding the strike zone in his first three big-league appearances in June, Yacabonis has been solid for Norfolk this season, turning in a 0.93 ERA and 0.99 WHIP while closing games for the team. He'll likely work in middle relief during his second stint with the Orioles.
