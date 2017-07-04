Yacabonis was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

After tossing 3.1 innings of relief in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Brewers, the Orioles decided to swap Yacabonis out for a fresh bullpen arm. He allowed just one run on three hits while strikeout out two batters, so he should be back with the Orioles when the team needs another reliever. In the meantime, Tyler Wilson was recalled from Triple-A to take his place in the bullpen.

