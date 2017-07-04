Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Returns to minors
Yacabonis was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
After tossing 3.1 innings of relief in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Brewers, the Orioles decided to swap Yacabonis out for a fresh bullpen arm. He allowed just one run on three hits while strikeout out two batters, so he should be back with the Orioles when the team needs another reliever. In the meantime, Tyler Wilson was recalled from Triple-A to take his place in the bullpen.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...