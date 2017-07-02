Orioles' Joey Rickard: Earns fourth straight start
Rickard will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Rays.
Rickard is making his fourth straight start and third in a row against right-handed pitcher, indicating he's surpassed Hyun Soo Kim on the depth chart as the Orioles' preferred option in left field. With three-hit performances in three of his last five starts, Rickard should continue to see regular at-bats until his bat cools down.
