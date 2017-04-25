Orioles' Joey Rickard: Eyeing Friday activation
Rickard (finger) is hoping to be activated from the disabled list Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.
Rickard's finger apparently responded well during Monday's rehab assignment, where he went 1-for-4 with a run scored. He'll likely play in another rehab game this week and, if all goes well, could be activated in time for the weekend series against the Yankees.
More News
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Starting rehab assignment Monday•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Moves on to soft toss•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Hits off tee•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Return date shifted back•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Sees progress rehabbing finger•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Hits DL with sprained finger•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...