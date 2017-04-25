Rickard (finger) is hoping to be activated from the disabled list Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.

Rickard's finger apparently responded well during Monday's rehab assignment, where he went 1-for-4 with a run scored. He'll likely play in another rehab game this week and, if all goes well, could be activated in time for the weekend series against the Yankees.

