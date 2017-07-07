Rickard is not in Friday's lineup versus Minnesota.

Rickard will take a seat for the fourth consecutive game. Although the outfielder has come in to the game in each of the last three days, he will once again start the contest on the bench as the Orioles face southpaw Felix Jorge. In his place, Hyun Soo Kim draws another start in left while batting seventh.

