Rickard (finger) hit off a tee Wednesday, PressBoxonline.com's Rich Dubroff reports.

This marked the first time Rickard had swung off a tee since his injury, and while that may seem like good news, manager Buck Showalter does not expect him to return any time soon. Early signs indicated that the 25-year-old would be back with little trouble, but clearly something changed along the way. Prior to the injury, Rickard operated primarily as a pinch hitter and pinch runner this season in a depth role.