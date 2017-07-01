Rickard went 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and two RBI against the Rays on Friday.

Rickard connected on his third home run of the year off Jacob Faria to tie the game at two in a game the Orioles would go on to lose. He's slashing .266/.301/.398 this year.

