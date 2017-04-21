Orioles' Joey Rickard: Moves on to soft toss
Rickard (finger) progressed to partaking in soft toss drills Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.
The young outfielder's finger is reportedly still a little sore, but the Orioles are still holding out hope that he can take batting practice Saturday. As long as all of this goes without a hitch, a return in early May still seems likely.
More News
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...