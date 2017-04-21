Rickard (finger) progressed to partaking in soft toss drills Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.

The young outfielder's finger is reportedly still a little sore, but the Orioles are still holding out hope that he can take batting practice Saturday. As long as all of this goes without a hitch, a return in early May still seems likely.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories