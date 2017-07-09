Orioles' Joey Rickard: Out of lineup Sunday
Rickard is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
With the Orioles facing off against the right-handed Kyle Gibson, Rickard will be stationed on the bench for fifth time in the past six games. Hyun Soo Kim will draw the start in his stead, batting seventh.
