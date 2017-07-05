Rickard is out of the lineup again Wednesday against Milwaukee.

Rickard will sit for the second straight game as manager Buck Showalter opts for Mark Trumbo to make the start in right. With the Orioles heading to Minnesota (and the opportunity to use a DH) on Thursday, Rickard could be back in the lineup for the series opener.

