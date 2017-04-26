Orioles' Joey Rickard: Rehab schedule slightly adjusted
Rickard (finger) had his rehab schedule impacted after Tuesday's game at Low-A Delmarva was rained out, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rickard is slated to take part in the Shorebirds' double-header Wednesday. The 25-year-old will DH for the early game before patrolling left field for the late contest. Manager Buck Showalter expects Rickard to return Friday, although general manager Dan Duquette has expressed hope for a Thursday activation.
