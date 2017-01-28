Orioles' Joey Rickard: Resumes hitting
Rickard (thumb) said Saturday that he is fully healed and has resumed hitting, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old was shut down for the season in July after tearing a ligament in his right thumb. The injury didn't require surgery and he has resumed swinging a bat within the past month, indicating he won't have any restrictions in spring training.
More News
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: May land in left-field platoon•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Suffers setback Friday•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Expected to return Monday•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Will have thumb re-examined•