Rickard (thumb) said Saturday that he is fully healed and has resumed hitting, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old was shut down for the season in July after tearing a ligament in his right thumb. The injury didn't require surgery and he has resumed swinging a bat within the past month, indicating he won't have any restrictions in spring training.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Fantasy Baseball