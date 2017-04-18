Orioles' Joey Rickard: Return date shifted back
Rickard (finger) will not come off the disabled list Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.
Prior signs seemed to point toward the outfielder being ready to return by Wednesday's contest with the Reds, but Rickard is reportedly still dealing with some soreness in his finger. This doesn't seem to be of much concern, however, so look for him to return to action later this week or over the weekend.
